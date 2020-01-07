Mr. Westley Wayne Craig, age 45 of Summerville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 suddenly at his residence.

Mr. Craig was born in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA on February 15, 1974, son of Patricia Ann Story Hickman and the late Hoyt Wayne Craig. He was a multi-faceted person with a great Sense of Humor, loved to fish and was an avid music lover. Mr. Craig was employed with Mt. Vernon Mills and attended the Trion Heights Baptist Church. In addition to his father, Mr. Craig was preceded in death by his sister, Missy Wilson; grandfather, Thomas C. Story and a grandmother, Ollie Craig.

Mr. Craig is survived by his son, Westen Craig; mother, Patricia Hickman; brothers, Johnathan Mitchell and Anthony Gresham; grandmother, Eula Story; Aunt, Sue Dial and a cousin, Lewis Ward.

Funeral Services for Mr. Craig will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Pastor Vernon Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Anthony Gresham, Ronnie Carroll, Johnathan Mitchell and Vernon Dial.

Mr. Craig will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 P.M.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Westley Wayne Craig.