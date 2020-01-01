Mr. Walter Lee Blanton, age 86, of Big Texas Valley passed away Tuesdy December 31, 2019 in local hospital.

Mr. Blanton, was born December 14, 1933. In Sylva, North Carolina, a son of the late, Erastus and Bessie Mae Shular Blanton. Mr. Blanton was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, ordained Minister, song director for many years, member of Carpenters of Christ where he when on missions trips to upstate New York several times, and to Barbados. He was retired from Inland of Rome after 37 years of service. He loved reading the Bible, and Western Novels, loved working with his hands, crafted furniture and “Civil War Lanterns: Mr. Blanton also wrote a book and had it published, “Thoughts and Memories of a Transplanted Tar Heel”. He was preceded in death by a son, Daryl Reece Blanton, granddaughter, Jessica Paige Blanton, brothers, Camron, Charlie, Winford and Bedord Blanton, sisters, Carrie Wagner, Hazel Towe, and Evelyn Gentry,.

Survivors include his wife Donna Faye Davis Blanton, son and daughter in law, Walter Trent and Kathy Blanton, brother, Hal Blanton, grandchildren, Tera Blanton, Crystal Morrison, Dawn Dockery, Forrest Blanton, great grandchildren, Devin Hollingsworth, Page Hyde, Brennan Morrison, Aimee Blanton, Rhiannan Woodring, Trenton Carter, Rilynn Blanton, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday January 2, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, 4526 Big Texas Valley Road, Rome, Ga. 30165, with Rev. Brian Butler, officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour, on Thursday at the church.

Pallbearer include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, Randy Howard, Tommy Cordle, Donald Beard Kevin Cordle, Randy Roland, and Randal Orr.

