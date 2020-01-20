Mr. Roy Russell Mullins, Sr., age 65, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Mullins was born in Rome, Georgia on January 25, 1954, son of the late Henry Russell Mullins, Jr. and the late Dorothy Hodges Mullins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Long, and by a nephew, Troy Long. Before his retirement, Mr. Mullins was an engineer/inspector for the Department of Juvenile Justice for 21 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Kinsey Mullins, Rome; 2 sons, Roy Russell Mullins, Jr. (Miranda), Lindale, and Keith Mullins, Rome; 2 step-sons, Colty Kinsey, Lindale, and Danny Clayton, Aragon; 2 step-daughters, Sheree Willerson (Michael), Armuchee, and Vicki Little, Rome; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; niece, Melissa Dodd, Centre, AL; uncle, Wayne Mullins (Patsy), Rome.

Funeral services for Mr. Mullins will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 1pm with the Rev. Jerry Branton officiating and Deacon Rick Byars delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #12 Honor Guard conducting military rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 11am until 12:45pm.

Pallbearers are to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday by 12:30 pm and include; Colty Kinsey, Kody Dodd, Brian Mullins, Wayne Kinsey, Jamie Kinsey, C.J. Pruitt and Zach Kinsey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.