Mr. Ronald Jeffery Curtiss, age 72, passed away Friday evening January 24, 2020, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Paterson, NJ, July 7, 1947, son of late David Curtiss and Emily Assal Curtiss. He was a member of NorthPointe Church and retired truck driver for the City of Clifton, New Jersey. Ronald was a lover of animals and in his younger years an avid golfer. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Curtiss; and sisters, Florence Curtiss and Linda Avallone.

Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Georgette “Chickie” Curtiss; daughter, Amanda and Calder Collum; sister-in-law, Luann Snell; nieces, Michele and Robert Townsley and Jennifer and Robert Baumann; nephew, Russell and Crystal Snell and several great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held at a later date.

R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Ronald Jeffery Curtiss.