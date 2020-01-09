Mr. Ralph Benjamin Ghorley, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Ghorley was born in Kingston, GA on May 26, 1931, son of the late Ernest Madison Ghorley and the late Martha Kilgore Ghorley. He was a former employee of Galey & Lord and was a member of The Way of The Cross Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 daughters, Brenda Ruth Ghorley Terry and Cherry Lavita Ghorley Hammitt, and by several siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel Gertrude Robbins Ghorley; 1 daughter, Rita Belinda Ghorley Lindsey (James Michael “Mackey”), Lindale; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Way of The Cross Church. The Rev. Donald Lindsey will officiate. Interment will follow in the Morning View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 pm at Way of The Cross Church. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Way of the Cross Church at 1:30pm on Saturday and include; Matthew Terry, Jeremy Terry, Michael Terry, Austin Freeman, Mark Smith and David Stewart.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.