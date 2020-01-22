Mr. Marshall Thomas “M. T.” Mullinax, age 87, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Mullinax was born in Floyd County, GA on June 15, 1932, son of the late Clyde Elsworth Mullinax and the late Bessie Irene Griffies Mullinax. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Nora Ophelia Stamey Mullinax, by a son, Thomas Daniel Mullinax, and by a brother, James Rufus Mullinax. He was a self-employed paint contractor for many years. Upon his retirement, he was employed with Aramark Services at Darlington School for several years. Mr. Mullinax was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Couey Blalock Mullinax, to whom he was married on November 9, 2003; 2 daughters, Janice Mason, Coosa, and Cathy Mullinax, Rome; 2 sons, Marshall Mullinax (Sandra), Rome, and Gary Mullinax (Rosanna), Rome; 2 step-daughters, Brenda Roberson (Clark), Cedar Bluff, AL, and Sherry Floyd (James), Senoia, GA; a sister, Elizabeth Swanson, Rome; 16 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his nephew, the Rev. Alton Stamey, the Rev. Rayford Davenport, and the Rev. Donald Collum officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Wayne Mullinax, Phillip Roberson, Kevin Mock, Dusty Mock, Dillon Bradford, and David Mitchell. Honorary: Sid Momon, Robert Mitchell, Danny Franks, and Govan Alexander.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.