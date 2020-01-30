MR. LARRY E. MANN, AGE 56, of Menlo, Georgia, passed away Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020, in a Rome hospital. Born in Walker County, Georgia on April 9, 1963, He was a son of William Henry (Gene) and Frances Mae McGraw Mann, who survive. Mr. Mann was the Second Reader at The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Rome, Georgia, and Loan Officer for the Peachstate Federal Credit Union.
Surviving are parents, William Henry (Gene) and Frances McGraw Mann; daughter, Keri Epperson; best friend, Tim Day; sisters, Wanda Alexander and Lisa Turnipseed; brother, Johnny Mann; several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30th, at 2:00 p.m. from the J.D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Reader Tim Day officiating, interment in Alpine Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Joshua Epperson, Jackie Pritchett, Justin Ward, Chris Alexander, Ronnie White, Greg Hawkins, and Elijah Parker; Honorary Pallbearers, Employees of Peachstate Federal Credit Union. Mr. Mann’s Family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the Funeral Home from 5 until 7 P.M.Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. Larry E. Mann who passed away Tuesday morning.