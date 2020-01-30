Mr. Joseph Dereck Brown, age 59, of Adairsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta.

Mr. Brown was born on February 5, 1960, son of the late Floyd Robert Brown, Jr. and the late Pansy Erlene Reeves Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Todd Robert Brown. Mr. Brown was a 1978 graduate of Pepperell High School. After high school, he was a supervisor for 25 years at the Lindale Mill and most recently was a Service Tech at Sellers of America in Dalton. Mr. Brown was a mason, loved flying planes, the beach, his corvette, golf and most of all his Georgia Bulldogs.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Catherine Melida Worth Brown, to whom he was married on March 2, 2005; 2 daughters, Brandy McCauley (Gary), Rome, and Amanda Brown, Cartersville; 3 step-daughters, Melida Burk (Anthony) Dalton, Stephanie Evans, Adairsville, and Danielle Griggs, Adairsville; sister, Jo Anna Oakes (Nathan), Rome; grandchildren, Bella and Miles McCauley, Rome, Chandler and Alex Brown, Cartersville, Alivia and Alan Evans, Adairsville, Catherine Harrell, Adairsville, Blake Parton, Dalton; best friend, Andre McHenry, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Brown will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Barry Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 11 until 12:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday by 12:30pm and include; Active, Brian Hogan, Benji Brown, Darren Brown, Andre McHenry, Anthony Burk and Jammie Harrison; Honorary, Chandler Brown and Miles McCauley.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.