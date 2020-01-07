MR. JOHN WAYNE HEGWOOD, age 79, of Trion-Teloga Road, Summerville, Georgia passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the local nursing home. He was born in LaFayette, Georgia, to the late John and Ruth Dempsey Hegwood, on August 8, 1940. Mr. Hegwood was a member of Pennville Church of Christ and was retired from Mount Vernon Mills in the maintenance department. He was preceded in death by brothers, Monore, Gene, and Don Hegwood.

Surviving are His wife, Linda Evatt Hegwood; sons, Michael Hegwood, Jeff Hegwood, and Greg Hegwood; step daughter, Beverly Young; step son, Scott Murray; several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews also survive.

Funeral services Tuesday, January 7th, at 2:00 P.M. EST, from Graveside in Berea Church of Christ Cemetery, with Ministers Robby Eversole and Dewayne Price officiating. Active Pallbearers Chance Young, Charles Young, Luke Young, Brandon Wheeler, Jared Hegwood, and Johnny Hegwood; Honorary Pallbearers, Danny Strickland, Harold Naves, and the Staff of “C” Hall of Oakview Nursing & Rehab. Center.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge