Mr. John Merrell Wood, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Wood was born in Sand Rock, Alabama on January 6, 1936, the oldest of nine children of the late John Merrell Wood, Sr. and the late Catherine Armstrong Wood Owens. He was also preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Merrell Wood, by a sister, Luvinnie Wood, and by two brothers, Bud Wood and Royce Wood. Mr. Wood lived most of his life in Rome and was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving in Japan during the Korean War. Mr. Wood was a member of the Oostanaula Lodge F&AM for over 50 years. Prior to retirement, he worked for Floyd Medical Center Ambulance Service. During this time, he also served as Training Officer and Rescue Chief for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. After retirement, he worked locally for Johnny Hann Trucking. He enjoyed working in the yard with his dogs and visiting old friends.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Geraldine H. Tillery Wood, to whom he was married on June 8, 1959; three daughters, Helen Wood Tillery, Marjorie L. Tapp and Sharon Tillery; four grandchildren, Tiffany Rittenhouse, Olivia Griffin, Billy Wood and Megan Tillery; 6 great grandchildren; two brothers, Arthur Wood and Steve Owens; three sisters, Mary Weatherby, Sue McBurnett and Kathy Harvey; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12:30pm until 1:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.