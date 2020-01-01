Mr. James Patrick (Pat) McBride, age 56 of Centre, Alabama and formerly of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Monday December 30, 2019.

Pat was born March 17, 1963 in Albany, Georgia to the late Albert C. and Glenda Faye Venable McBride. Pat was a avid sportsman and loved to fish and hunt. He had worked in construction for many years.

Surviving are his sons, James Derek McBride and Zachary McBride; brothers, Kenneth McBride, Michael McBride, Eric Shane Deaton and Kenny Deaton. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Memorial service for Pat McBride will be held Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Boatner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the Litesey funeral Home.

The Lester Litesey Funeral Home is in charge for the services for James Patrick “Pat” McBride