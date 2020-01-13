Mr. James David Godfrey, age 54, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Godfrey was born in Rome, GA on August 29, 1965, son of the former Mary Lois Carter and the late Ernest Hubert Godfrey. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Herman Cooper. Mr. Godfrey was a graduate of East Rome High School. He was employed for several years with Greenwood Mills in Lindale and then Profile Extrusion here in Rome. At the time of his death, he was employed with Kerry Foods here in Rome. Mr. Godfrey was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Cagle Godfrey, to whom he was married on April 30, 2001; his daughter, Karen Davis, Rome; his son, David James “D. J.” Godfrey (Morgan), Rome; his mother, Lois Cooper, Rome; 2 brothers, Lamar Godfrey (Darlene) and Gene Godfrey (Janie), all of Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 2:30pm and include: Chris Brown, Geronimo Guzman, Martin Guzman, Matthew Godfrey, and his brothers, Lamar and Gene Godfrey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.