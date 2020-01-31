Mr. J. W. King, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence.

J.W. was born in Centre, AL on March 27, 1937, son of the late Lorenza D. King and the late Fannie Bell Fuqua King. In addition to his parents, J. W. was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Cribb, and by a brother, Troy King. He was employed as an electrician at Galey & Lord, retiring in 2006. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Johnson King, to whom he was married on November 3, 1956; his son, Johnny Wayne King; his daughter, Melinda Faye Bagley (Pat); his grandson, Cody Tristen King; his brother, Charles Jackson King; several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the King family, they will be no formal services.

