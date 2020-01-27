Mr. Hughie Lee Shirey, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Shirey was born in Floyd County, GA on June 28, 1936, son of the late Andrew Jackson Shirey and the late Leona Hammonds Shirey. He worked in the textile industry as a mechanic most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances J. Broome Shirey, by his son, Ricky Shirey, by his brother, Billy Wayne Shirey, and by his sisters, Martha Williams and Kathryn McBurnett.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Shirey (Nellie), Diane Fowler, Darryl Shirey (April), and April Fortenberry (Nick); his grandchildren, Linn Shirey, Timmy Shirey, Sommer Edwards, Jason Fowler, Joey Fowler, Daniel Shirey, Chelsea Cheek, Amanda Smith, Tyler Pruitt, Heather Pruitt, Destiny Fowler and Bayleigh Fortenberry; his 32 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Kenneth Shirey; his sisters, Fay Popham, Sue Pitts and Phyllis Dodd; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Harold Ingram and the Rev. Donald Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:30 pm and include: Lynn Shirey, Timmy Shirey, Joey Fowler, Daniel Shirey, Tyler Pruitt, and Dustin Fowler.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.