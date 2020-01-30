Mr. Emmett Cabe, age 94, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Mr. Cabe was born in Fannin County, GA on October 8, 1925, to the late Joe Wheeler Cabe and the late Cordelia Stepp Cabe. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Cabe, by 3 brothers, Hubert Cabe, Earl Cabe and Leonard Cabe, and by 3 sisters, Pauline Roberts, Eva Hicks and Glenda Broome. Mr. Cabe was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II. While in the Navy, Mr. Cabe served aboard the LST 370 ship that transported British troops and provided tank support to Gold Beach on D-Day. He served in the D-day invasion of Normandy, the invasion of Sicily, and the invasion of Italy. Mr. Cabe was a member of the American Legion Post #136 in Lindale and on April 3, 2014, was awarded the French Legion Medal of Honor at a ceremony at the Georgia State Capital in Atlanta. He retired from General Electric having worked in transformer production. Mr. Cabe was a member of East Rome Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 67 years, Annie Sue Dunham Cabe; his daughter, Patricia Ann Wright (Ray), Lindale; his son, Michael Cabe (Lori), Silver Creek; granddaughter, Haley Harrigan (Patrick), Athens; great-granddaughter, Sterling Harrigan, Athens; 1 sister, Kizzie Bishop, Mableton; 2 brothers, Earnest Cabe, Rome, and Cleaston Cabe (Roberta), Rome; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Mr. Cabe’s wishes, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2pm in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.