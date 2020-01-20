Mr. Dewey Keith Dill, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Dill was born in Rome, GA on October 14, 1955, son of the former Marjorie Ward and the late Dewey Seals Dill. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Milburn F. and Pearl Chasteen Ward, and by his paternal grandparents, Owens Littleton and Annie Smith Dill. Mr. Dill attended Glenwood and Armuchee Schools. He owned and operated Keith’s Painting and Contracting in our area for many years. Keith was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his mother, Marjorie Ward Dill, Rome; 4 sisters, Rita Cook, Rome, Vicki Lewis (Scott), Lilburn, Sheila Ivey, South Carolina, and Tiffany Gilliam (Timothy), Lake City, FL; a brother, Michael Dill, Cedartown; his best friend, Danny Thacker, Rome; his canine companion, Sheba; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Charles Lively officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 1 until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday at 2:30pm and include: Scott Lewis, Brent Cheshire, Garrett May, Michael Trammell, Danny Thacker, and Tony Thacker.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.