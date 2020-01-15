Mount Vernon Mills INC in Trion announced this week that they will soon begin to phase out all operations of its yarn mill.

The closure will include its cotton receiving and carding though spinning.

Job eliminations are expected to being in the next month.

According to William E. Duncan, President and CEO, ”This difficult move is being made to allow us to better focus on resources and people into running the yard preparation, weaving and related areas of the denim mill along with the finishing plant in Trion.”

Duncan added, “We have considered all options and believe this move is necessary to ensure our long term success in the markets that we serve.”

Sources added that the eliminations will affect around 100 jobs.

All On Chattooga contributed to this story