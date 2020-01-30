Mike Williams, SR, age 63 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his residence.

Mike was born on June 20, 1956 in Calhoun, GA to the late D.F. “Preacher” Williams and Betty Mae Bagley Williams. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Williams. Mike was a former general manager of Williams Chevrolet and Oldsmobile. He was a local used car dealer and classic car enthusiast.

Mike is survived by: his son, Dennis Michael Williams, JR; two daughters, Missy Williams Henry and her husband Dave and Amber Cochran; two sisters, Vickie Marcotte and her husband Doug and Sandra McFather and her husband Ed; sister-in-law, Vicki Williams; two grandchildren, Trent Jerrell and his wife Taylor and Taylor Ellis her husband Hunter; great-grandson, Ridge Ellis; and a special friend, Teresa Hawkins.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, February 1st at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn and Reverend Shane Parrott officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving include: Philip McDaniel, Jessie McDaniel, Roy Brown, Kyle Brown, Randy Roe and Russell Parrott.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1st from 12 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donation can be made in Mike’s Memory to the Harris Radiation Therapy Center @ 1035 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, Georgia,30701.

