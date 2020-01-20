Mary Stanley, age 80, of Rome passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at a local facility.

Survivors include, two Daughters; Nellie Shirey and Susan Shirey; one son, Anthony (Tony) Stanley, one brother, James(Shorty) Gray, seven grandchildren; Tim Shirey, Linn Shirey, Sommer Edwards, Latisha Adams, Amy Burns, Jessie Foster and Justin Stanley, 15 Great grandchildren

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday January 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Bogue officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following; Tim Shirey, Linn Shirey, Matthew Edwards, Cameron Edwards, Noah Shirey and Haven Shirey

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements