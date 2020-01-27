Mary George Bishop age 81 of Centre passed away Saturday January 25th at Cherokee County Health & Rehab.

Funeral services will be 6 PM Monday January 27th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter and Rev. Eddie Nation officiating, burial will be 10 AM Tuesday January 28th at Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Jeff Grimes, Matt Bishop, Zach Bishop, Joel Bishop, Danny Chesnut and Lee Gladden.

Survivors include son, Tracy (Suzanne) Bishop of Centre; grandsons, Matt (Caitlin) Bishop, Zach (Kellie) Bishop and Joel Bishop; sister-in-law, Shelia Mobley; nieces, Jana (Danny) Chesnut and Shara (Lee) Gladden; great-nieces Claire and Julia Chesnut and Grayson Gladden; special caregivers, LeeVerne Rooks, Helen Price, Paula Andrews, Louise Millican, Sarah Peek and Monica Perry.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert O. “Bobby” Bishop.

Mrs. Bishop was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late Therman and Emma Sue Mobley and was a member of Centre First Baptist Church. She was a long time secretary for Dr. Jack Blackwell and Dr. Dean Sides.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Centre First Baptist Church.