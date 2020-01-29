Walmart Health Center in Calhoun held its grand opening Wednesday as major Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg was on hand to meet and greet locals.

The Calhoun health center is only the second in the United States to be opened, the other in Dallas.

If there’s one goal the new Walmart Health Center location in Calhoun is aiming for, it’s

“We’re all about providing that white glove service at that affordable cost,” explained Clinic Administrator Trevor Telman.

The location will offer primary and urgent care services, dental care, counseling, optometry, hearing services, and health and wellness classes through a partnership with Tivity Health.

Donna Sneed, director of Tivity Health, said the health and wellness room at Walmart Health will offer free fitness and education classes, works shops and more.

The normal operating hours will be Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made at walmarthealth.com.