Maria Elba Carrillo de Orozco, a long-time resident of Rome, Georgia died Monday the 30th of December at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Born in 1966 in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, she was married at the tender age of 19 and started a new life in California. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She enjoyed volunteering at Saint Mary’s in Rome where she was a member of the Hispanic Congregation since 2001. She was preceded in death by her father Enrique Carrillo and four sisters. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Antonio Orozco, her sons Antonio, Fabian and Adolfo, eight grandchildren, her mother Ana Maria, three brothers and three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday January 2nd at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, Georgia 30161 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral arrangements will be handled after she is transported to her final resting place in her hometown of Buenavista de Cañedo, Jalisco, Mexico.

Maria Elba Carrillo de Orozco, residente de Rome, Georgia fallecio el Lunes 30 de Diciembre en Redmond Regional Medical Center. Nacio en el 1966 en el estado de Jalisco, Mexico, se caso a la tierna edad de 19 y comenzo una nueva etapa en California. Le encantaba viajar y pasar tiempo con familia. Disfrutaba trabajar como voluntaria en la iglesia Saint Mary’s donde era miembra desde el 2001. Fue precedida en muerte por su padre Enrique Carrillo y cuatro hermanas. Sobrevivientes incluyen su esposo de 34 años Antonio Orozco, sus hijos Antonio, Fabian y Adolfo, ocho nietos, su madre Ana Maria, tres hermanos y tres hermanas, y muchos sobrinos. La familia recibira a amigos durante una visitacion el Jueves 2 de Enero en Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, Georgia 30161 de las 5:00 a las 7:00 PM. Los arreglos funerales seran manejados despues de transportarla al lugar de su ultimo descanso en su pueblo natal de Buenavista de Cañedo, Jalisco, Mexico.