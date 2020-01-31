La Conquista Mexican Grill in Armuchee has been hit with an extremely low health inspection score from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

La Conquista’s “47” score is due to some major violations according to the DPH. Several of the violations were also repeated violations from the past.

The most recent violations occurred on Thursday January 30 2020

Violations included”

1-2A – pic present, demonstrates knowledge, performs duties

511-6-1.03(2)(a)-(l)(n)(o) – responsibility of pic (pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: Yes

Inspector Notes: Person in charge failed to effectively ensure risk control factors were in compliance during inspection : CA: All persons in charge (whether it is the usual responsibility or not) must effectively manage conditions in establishment to ensure compliance with the Food Service Regulation

1-2B – certified food protection manager

511-6-1-.03(3)(d) – certified food safety manager responsibility

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: Yes

Inspector Notes: CFSM failed his/her responsibility to provide sufficient knowledge to all employees who prepare, handle, or have responsibilities for handling unpackaged foods of any kind (This was Due to the risk control factors out of compliance and lack of knowledge of the foodhandlers for handling food safely) CA: Discussed risk control factors out of compliance and lack of knowledge of food handlers at time of inspection and discussed that a knowledgeable food safety pic be at facility in back working with cooking staff at all times and training be provided to staff on risk control factors

1-2B – certified food protection manager

511-6-1.03(3)(a) – food safety manager certification (pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: No

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed CFSM expired. CA: discussed CFSM for facility with pic. CFSM must be obtained within 30 days

2-1B – hands clean and properly washed

511-6-1.03(5)(b) – cleaning procedure (p)

Points: 9

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed food handler wash hands and no soap was available (used water only). CA: discussed hand washing procedure with pic-pic found soap and had employee re-wash hands.

2-2D – adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible

511-6-1.06(2)(o) – using a handwashing sink- operation & maintenance (pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: No

Repeat: Yes

Inspector Notes: Observed back hand washing sink blocked with tools, etc. in hw sink and equipment in front and around hw sink. CA: discussed accessibility of hw sink at all times with pic-pic will move all items and have sink accessible with soap/paper towels at all times

2-2D – adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible

511-6-1.07(3)(a) – handwashing cleanser, availability (pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: Yes

Inspector Notes: Observed no soap at main hand washing sink in kitchen. CA: discussed supplying hw sink with soap at all times with pic-pic found soap

4-1A – food separated and protected

511-6-1.04(4)(c)1(i)(ii)(iii)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii) – packaged & unpackaged food separation, packaging, and segregation (p, c)

Points: 9

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed raw onions stored on top of raw animal meat in walk in cooler. CA: discussed separation of ready to eat foods and raw animal foods with pic-pic discarded

4-2B – food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized

511-6-1.05(7)(a)1 – equipment, food-contact surfaces,& utensils (pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: No

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed microwave with food debris on inside and plates with debris. CA: discussed cleaning procedures with pic-pic will clean all food contact surfaces and sanitize

4-2B – food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized

511-6-1.05(6)(n) – manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization-temperature, ph, concentration, hardness (p,pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: No

Repeat: Yes

Inspector Notes: Observed no sanitizer for mechanical dish machine and did not read at minimum ppm for chlorine (facility did not have a replacement sanitizer at time of inspection). CA: discussed sanitizer with pic-pic has an order coming today and will sanitize all food contact surfaces, equipment, et.

4-2B – food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized

511-6-1.05(6)(n) – manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization-temperature, ph, concentration, hardness (p,pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: Yes

Inspector Notes: Observed quat sanitizer not at minimum ppm in buckets. CA: discussed sanitizer with pic-pic remade and still did not test at minimum ppm-PIC will have ecolab service and health department will re-check by tomorrow

5-1B – proper reheating procedures for hot holding

511-6-1.04(5)(h) – reheating for hot holding (p)

Points: 9

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed several foods reheating on steam table and by time of opening/service were not reheated to 165 degrees F for hot holding and serving(rice-101, cheese sauce-135, sauces-135) CA: discussed reheating all foods to 165 degrees F for hot holding on stove, microwave, or grill rapidly before placing onto steam table for hot holding with pic-pic reheated on stove

6-2 – proper date marking and disposition

511-6-1.04(6)(g) – ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food, date marking (pf)

Points: 4

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed several food items cooked day before not date marked. CA: discussed date marking with pic and pic discarded

15C – nonfood-contact surfaces clean

511-6-1.05(7)(a)2,3 – equipment, food/nonfood-contact surfaces, and utensils, food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment & nonfood-contact surfaces free of accumulations (c)

Points: 1

Corrected during inspection?: No

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed shelving and containers with food debris. CA: discussed cleaning procedures/frequency with pic

18 – insects, rodents, and animals not present

511-6-1.07(5)(k) – controlling pests (pf, c)

Points: 3

Corrected during inspection?: No

Repeat: No

Inspector Notes: Observed rodent droppings in kitchen. CA: discussed pest control and pest control will issue a plan for facility-facility will be re-checked by health department