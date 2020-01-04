Berry College’s Kindermusik program has received two grants from the Rome community to further music education.

Grants gifted to the Kindermusik program by the Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) and The Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth (RFCCCY) will be used to further the joy of music making for students at the South Rome Early Learning Center. Kindermusik provides music based educational opportunities for children from birth to seven years old. The program implements music making as a way to encourage brain development during a child’s first few years of learning.

The Berry Kindermusik program will use the money to provide additional materials for students to continue their learning at home. This is the second time the program has received grants from the two Rome organizations.

“RACA and RFCCCY continue to enrich the Rome community by providing grants to local organizations such as the South Rome Learning Center,” said Director of Kindermusik Kathryn Nobles.