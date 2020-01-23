A person of interest in a triple homicide in Munford was apprehended in Cherokee County, Sheriff Jeff Shaver stated.

Cherokee Investigator Jeremy Stepps discovered the juvenile at approximately 7:40 am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The person of interest was traveling towards Etowah County on County Road 71, near County Road 38.

The juvenile, 16 year-old Landon Durham. was apprehended at the store, across from Beans and Greens Restaurant, without incident.

According to the Anniston Star, Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the three victims as Holli Christina Durham, age 36, and her twin sons – Baron Joseph and Branson William Durham, both age 13. Authorities said that Durham stabbed his family to death at their home on Roy Lackey Lane before going to school on Tuesday.

Durham has been charged as an adult in the case, but is not in line for the death penalty because of his age.

WEIS contributed to this story.