Boys and girls have the chance to display their basketball skills in competition, and potentially

win a trip to New York City. The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge is coming to Rome, on Thursday, February 6, at Thornton Center

Gymnasium located at 102 N Floyd Park Rd. The event starts at 6 p.m.



This event provides boys and girls the opportunity to showcase their skills through dribbling,

shooting and rebounding competitions. The event is free for all participants and organizations.

Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups. The competition is is for kids

ages 9 through 13. The age control date for this event is August 31, 2020, and is set by Jr. NBA

Guidelines.



The first, second and third place finishers in each age group and gender will advance to the

Regional Competition at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson. The Regional Competition will

take place on March 22.



Finalists in the Regional Competition win an all-expense paid trip to New York City to compete

in the National Finals.



For more information and to register, please contact Jay Houston at

[email protected]