Joyce Garmon Breeden age 86 of Centre passed away Monday December30th at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 3: PM Tuesday December 31st at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Haggard, and Rev. Ted Elrod officiating. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1: PM Tuesday until the hour of the service.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Joyce.

Mrs. Breeden is survived by her daughters; Deina Garmon Walker, and Diane Garmon Battles both of Centre, brothers; Rayburn Mackey, and Larry (L.B.) Mackey, sister; Pat Wadsworth, grandchildren; Melissa (Brian) Hincy, Ben (Shannon) Walker, Eric (Kandie) Oden, 12 great – grandchildren, 2 great – great- grandchildren, several special nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a native of Cherokee County the daughter of the late Artie and Eva Tolvert Mackey, and was a member of Melrose Baptist Church.

Perry Funeral Home is directing.