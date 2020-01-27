John Shinkle age 59 of Cedar Bluff passed away Saturday January 25th at Erlanger Hospital.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday January 28th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clayton Robertson officiating, burial will follow in Union Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Timmy Edward Sarge, Bruce Hampton, Scott Woodall, Don Shinkle, “Popeye” Gladden, Roscoe Watson, Roy Reynolds, Roger Taylor, Eric Lavendar, Jeff Dodd, Jeremy Goodwoin, Will Cleere and Jammie Driskle.

Survivors include brothers, Don Shinkle of Centre and Bruce (Jennifer) Hampton of Gadsden; sisters, Mary (Mike) Terrell of Muncie, IN. and Linda Lowe Jamestown, TN.; nieces and nephews, Tami (Josh) Knight, Mike Terrell, Tommy (Nicole) Terrell, Rebecca Shinkle, Jessica Shinkle, Christina Lowe (Roscoe Watson), Alyssa Lowe (Jordan Chambers), Timmy Sarge, Megan Sarge, Lilly Terrell, Emma Terrell and Ayden Terrell.

Mr. Shinkles was a native of New Castle, IN. and the son of the late John Hampton Jr. and Trudy Curtis Hampton.