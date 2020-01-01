Jessie Deloris Edwards Redden, age 75 of Plainville, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Jessie was born on February 5, 1944 in Floyd County, GA to the late Thomas Newton Edwards and Hattie Elizabeth Hazlewood Edwards. In addition to her parents, Jessie was also preceded in death by: two sisters, Ophelia Langley and Katherine Moorehead; brother, Buster Edwards; and grandson, Alex Anderson. Jessie was a lifetime resident of Floyd County, GA and was a member of Lindale Church of God of Prophecy.

Jessie is survived by: her husband, Bill Redden of Plainville; three daughters, Angela Brown, Sonya Flowers and her husband Tony, and Crystal Anderson and her husband John; six grandchildren, Bethany Gibson and her husband Caleb, Cameron and his wife Katie, Sheldon Brown, Breonna Brown, Kelsey Anderson, and Kayla Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Hayden Gibson, Harper Gibson, Hudson Gibson, and Ryley Flowers; brother, Don Edwards and his wife Denise; and two sisters, Jeanette York and her husband Charles, and Ruth Boyd.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 1st at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Ronnie Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving include: Caleb Gibson, Cameron Flowers, Kelsey Anderson, John Anderson, Sheldon Brown, and Tony Flowers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

