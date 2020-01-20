James Michael Holcomb, age 56, of Centre, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020 at his residence.

James was born November 4, 1963 in Cherokee County, a son of the late Earnest Holcomb, and Hazel Cohely Holcomb.

Survivors include his wife Ann Lambert Holcomb, Daughters, Amanda Holcomb, (Tyler), Ericka Holcomb, sisters, Teresa Barton, Rose Doss, Linda (Roy) Gaddison, brothers, David (Tabatha) Holcomb, Paul Holcomb, grandchildren, Aubrie Brock, Jacie Godfrey, LeLan Godfrey, Ambery McDaniel, Myliegh Godfrey, Bransten Brock, Emma Godfrey, Hunter Woods, chose grandchild, Spencer, chosen sons, Brandon Brock, Andrew Woods, Tyler McDaniel, Chris Sparyberry, several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Gwen Ely.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M, (CST) Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with Rev. James Wells, officiating. Burial will follow in Howell Cemetery. James will be taken to his residence, 4398 County Road 16 Centre, Al. 35960 on Sunday to lie in state until one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Brandon Brock, Tyler McDaniel, LeLan Godfrery, Chris Sprayberry, Brent Rogers, Shawn Moon, Randy Holcomb, Andrew Woods, Shane Lambert, Jamie Edgeworth, and Dakota Lambert.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165 has charge of arrangements.