Kenneth Lee Todd, 67 of Ider, AL, was arrested in Rome for a check forgery scheme that ocurred nearly a decade ago

Reports said that during the summer months of 2012 Todd wrote four forged checks, each for $278.43 to himself before cashing them at the Rock Store on Kingston Highway, the Kwik Way Food Mart on Calhoun Avenue and Rick’s Little Garden on Dean Avenue.

Todd is charged with four counts fourth degree forgery and four counts printing, executing, negotiating checks knowing information is in error or fictitious.