Holly Mae Dixon Kinsey, age 34, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at a Birmingham, Alabama hospital.

Holly was born in Rome, Georgia on July 4, 1985, daughter of Gregory Jack Dixon and Sherry Boozer Brooks. She was a member of West Rome Baptist Church. Prior to her illness, she worked for Harbin Clinic as a Phlebotomist. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Jack & Evelyn Dixon.

Survivors include her husband, Christopher Bryan Kinsey, to whom she was married on February 12, 2005; a daughter Lexi Kinsey; her father, Gregory Jack Dixon, Rome; her mother, Sherry Brooks (Danny), Rome; a sister, Haley Abernathy (John), Rome; two nephews, Jackson & Jeffrey Abernathy; grandparents, Van & Barbara Boozer; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until 12:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.