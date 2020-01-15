Gordon County Schools’ Community Connection Award for January was recently awarded to Rosellen Burns. Mrs. Burns was nominated by the district’s student services staff for her work throughout the community with children in need.

Georgette Hunt, Gordon County Schools’ social worker, said of Mrs. Burns, “Rosellen has leveraged her time in retirement to continue to help the children in our community by organizing/creating the program ‘Christmas in July’, which provides back to school supplies to 100 families in our community each year.” Hunt went on to say, “This is only one of the services Rosellen provides for our community. She also regularly attends the Interagency Collaborative meetings as a representative of her church and the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance. She helps with the Hunger Walk which provides food to four of our local food banks as part of her Ministerial Alliance duties. The Alliance also donated $500 to Ashworth’s Samaritan’s Closet to come alongside the assistance that is provided to students through this endeavor.”

Mrs. Burns was honored by the Board of Education during its regular monthly meeting in January, and received a gift sponsored by North Georgia National Bank.