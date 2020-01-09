As a new year gets underway at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), two new administrators have come aboard to oversee Academic Affairs at the college as well as its Foundation.

At the beginning of January, Jennifer Loudermilk began work as the college’s new associate vice president of Academic Affairs and Lauretta Hannon became the director of Institutional Advancement. While the two women support separate areas of the college, their roles will be to boost student success through financial and academic support.

Both Loudermilk and Hannon are coming to GNTC with a background in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) with the former coming from Chattahoochee Technical College and the latter having worked at Atlanta Technical College.

“Jennifer’s classroom experience, understanding of instructional technology and willingness to work collaboratively across multiple areas are recognized and respected,” Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, said. “She is often called upon by TCSG and Department of Education for her expertise and experience.”

Loudermilk will be responsible for supervising and collaborating with GNTC deans in each area to meet the goals of the department and the mission of the college. Additionally, she will oversee apprenticeship opportunities for students, curriculum and program review, development, implementation and serve on various boards as well as any committees as needed.

Along with her work at Atlanta Technical College, Hannon also handled fundraising and foundation efforts at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. GNTC’s newest staff member is also a renowned writer, whose syndicated advice column has regularly appeared in newspapers statewide.

Hannon’s number one goal for the GNTC Foundation as its director is to increase resources so that more students can achieve their educational goals.

“When a student succeeds, it has a ripple effect,” she said. “Student success builds a stronger workforce, stronger families and stronger communities.”