Glen Charles Ammons, age 50 of Centre, passed away Monday, January 20th at Floyd Medical Center Cherokee.
Funeral services will be 1:PM Thursday, January 23rd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Oaknoll Cemetery in Rome, GA. The family will receive friends from 11:AM until 1:PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela McCain Ammons; son, Vinson (Tina) McCain of Centre; brother, Bruce Ammons of Centre; sisters, Mary Ammons of Centre, Beatrice Ammons of Centre; grandchildren, Necco, Noah, Skylar & McCain all of Centre; nieces, Olivia Ammons, Emily Odunola both of Centre.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Liza Ammons.
Mr. Ammons was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Glen Archie and Lizzie Mae McCray Ammons and was of the Baptist faith.
