The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Vista Metals to host a job fair in January. The event will be held on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, Rome, Georgia.

Vista Metals will be looking to hire manufacturing helpers. Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process. Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.

