On January 10, 2020, the GBI arrested Chassity Nicole Swain, 21, of Sylvester, for Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children in the 1st degree, in connection to the death of her son Joshua Swain, 2, on November 13, 2019. A warrant was obtained for Willie James Rhodes, Jr., 45, of Sylvester, for Murder in the 2nd degree and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd degree. Rhodes’ whereabouts are unknown at this time.

In the late evening hours of November 13, 2019, Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 231 Lovett Road in Sylvester, GA in reference to a report of a child being deceased. Once deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Joshua Swain, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy was performed by the GBI and indicates the child’s manner of death is homicide caused by severe injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the death of Joshua Swain or the whereabouts of Willie Rhodes is encouraged to contact the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 776-8211 or the GBI at (229)-777-2080.