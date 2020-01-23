On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to investigate a shooting incident involving a GSP trooper. Around 10:10 p.m., a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by the suspect, Tim Carruth, 24, of Colbert, GA. Carruth attempted to get away in the vehicle. The trooper performed a “P.I.T.” maneuver, causing Carruth’s vehicle to become stuck on the side of GA Highway 72. Carruth exited the vehicle and began firing at the trooper with an assault style rifle. The trooper returned fire. Neither the trooper nor Carruth was injured by gunfire. Carruth then ran into the nearby pasture and woods. He was located approximately two hours later with the assistance of a Georgia Department of Corrections K-9.

Carruth was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. More charges will be forthcoming as this investigation continues.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. Assisting with the incident were GSP, GBI, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the University of Georgia Police Department, the Danielsville Police Department, and the Comer Police Department.