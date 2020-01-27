An arrest has been made in connection to a burglary in the Gaylesville community.

Jesse Travis Giddens, 21, of Gaylesville, is currently being house in the Cherokee County Detention Center for burglary.

Deputy William Bailey responded to the residence where he obtained video footage of the suspect inside the home. Witnesses nearby confirmed Giddens had been in the area earlier in the day.

Sheriff Jeff Shaver said, “Within two hours of the report, Deputy Bailey and investigators were able to recover all of the stolen items from the residence.”