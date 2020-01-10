Four individuals, Twinsal Lamar Allen, 43, Ashyton Kelgian Weaver, 29, both of Rome of Rome, Michael Lynn Mithcell, 49, and Christie Eyvonne Mitchell, 45, both of Cedar Bluff were arrested on numerous drug charges near Tamassee Lane this week.

Police said that Allen was found numerous bags of meth and marijuana as well as a scale to weigh the drugs.

Weaver was found to be in possession of a meth pipe with the drug inside. She was also found in possession of an empty bottle of Brandy. She proceeded to tell police a fake date of birth during their investigations.

Michael Mitchel was found to be in possession of several bags of methamphetamine.

Christie Mitchel was jailed after police said they found a meth pipe hidden her her left “boob” as wel as meth out of her underwear.

Reports added that Allen was also wanted for forging a check for $925 back on September 24 of 2019.

Allen is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and 4th degree forgery.

Weaver is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, open container, giving false information to police and probation violation.

Michael Mitchell is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribution, improper turn, driving without insurance, operation of an unregistered vehicle and improper turn.

Christie Mitchell is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.