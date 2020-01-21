Floyd has pledged $100,000 to the Georgia Healthy Family Alliance – $50,000 from the Floyd Healthcare Foundation – in an effort to stem tobacco use and the rising tide of vaping among youth in northwest Georgia.

The alliance is working to provide anti-vaping and anti-smoking education in grades four through 12 in Floyd County, Rome City, Polk County and Chattooga County schools over the next three years, said Dr. P.J. Lynn, GHFA board president.

The goal is to reach approximately 20,000 students over the next three years, Dr. Lynn said. A Floyd Family Medicine Residency graduate, Dr. Lynn currently works in the Emergency Department at Floyd Medical Center and as a faculty member for the Floyd Residency Program.

While anti-smoking programs in schools aren’t new, the focus on vaping has been sparked by an increase in use among school-age kids. While smoking tobacco products has steadily declined among school-age children, the use of e-cigarettes has increased, Dr. Lynn said.

“We know that some kids who might have never smoked otherwise start vaping at a young age,” he said. “We also know that vaping marketers are targeting a younger audience.”

The money provided by Floyd will pay for training of nurses, athletic trainers and community volunteers to provide the educational program to students, as well as for all the supplies needed for each educational session.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the e-cigarette aerosol that users inhale from vaping devices can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including: