According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, “Unfortunately, it seems it is asking too much of people to get a real job and earn their money like the rest of us. So there is a new(er) scam floating around that we have been made aware of and we want to make sure everyone is aware of it.”

If you receive a letter that looks like this or a request like this (that you buy gift cards and then give the number on the back to someone else) then please know that it is a scam. The checks they are sending you will not clear your bank and you will have already spent the money that you will then be responsible for. That is why they urge you to do it within 48 hours because most banks will not catch it within that time frame. At that time you will be responsible for the money that was spent. Please remember the old saying, “If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.”