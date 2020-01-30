One Community United invites area residents to attend the Fifth Annual Hearts United Gathering from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church. 202 E. Third Ave.



This year’s HUG event will establish a vision for a united community. One Community United held a year’s worth of public meetings and feedback sessions with area residents about the issues they believe to be the most critical facing Rome/Floyd County.



Local leaders including Rome High Principal Dr. Eric Holland and pastors Millie Kim and Jim Buice will address such issues as education; race relations and reconciliation; and community improvement.



The evening will conclude with a plan of action and a call to engage in working together to continue to improve our community. The event is structured to encourage guests’ input into the vision and plan of action.



For more information, contact Rick Stevenson at 706-936-7576 or Charles Love at 706-290-3437 or go to OCU’s Facebook Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/762919527536703/.



About One Community United: OCU hosts seven monthly “small group” meetings where citizens come together to talk over a meal. It sponsors the annual One Table dinner, bringing more that 275 area residents of all demographics together. One Community also has launched One Community Sundays where the community is invited to attend a Sunday service at a designated church.



One Community’s motto is “Let’s Talk.” It is a non-partisan, non-profit community association founded in 2015 with the mission of “seeking racial harmony and the melding of distinct and separate communities into a more united community.”