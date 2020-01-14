East Central Elementary School has been selected to be nationally recognized by the National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) State Program Administrators as a Distinguished School.

A project of the NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students. The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

Category One: Exceptional student performance for two consecutive years.

Category Two: Closing the achievement gap between student groups.

Category Three: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g., Homeless, Migrant, English learners, etc.)

“I am truly blessed to be able to continue the great work started by Mrs. Kristin Teems as well as many other great principals who have worked tirelessly to create a culture of excellence at East Central Elementary,” said East Central Principal Wesley Styles. This culture of excellence is made possible by the great teachers, students and families of East Central. The teachers and staff at East Central strive to provide the best education possible to our students, and work tirelessly to meet their academic, emotional and social needs in order to prepare them to one day be productive members of our society. Lastly, we could not have achieved this great honor without the help and support of our great families.”

Schools named are invited to participate in a conference in Atlanta, Ga. from February 4-7, 2020. East Central Elementary is invited to send a team of representatives to the conference who will detail their programs to other schools in the nation and also hear about efforts other nominees are using across the country to better educate their students.

Additionally, the schools chosen will be recognized by national publications via a press release from the National Association of ESEA Program Administrators. This prestigious honor is only awarded to two schools in the state, so being named an ESEA Distinguished School comes with banners to announce the honor to the local community, buttons to share with 75 teachers, and a certificate suitable for framing.

“I consider being the former principal of East Central Elementary School both an honor and a privilege,” said Teems, now Rome City Schools’ Director of Assessment and Accountability. “East Central is amazing in how it sets the highest of expectations for all of its students and then supports each child in meeting those expectations. With researched-based, data-driven decisions, proven teaching strategies and lots of love, the East Central teachers and staff work as a team so that every student can be and do his or her very best. Under the leadership of East Central’s new principal, Wesley Styles, East Central Elementary School will represent Rome City Schools and the State of Georgia with distinction and will continue the tradition of excellence in everything. Congratulations to the teachers, staff, students, parents and community for this well-deserved award.”

“To be recognized as one of two schools throughout the state as a National ESEA Distinguished School is quite an honor. Congratulations to the students, faculty and staff of East Central Elementary School on such a wonderful achievement,” said RCS Superintendent, Louis Byars.