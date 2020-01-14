Crappie anglers from several states will travel to Weiss Lake at Centre, AL for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.

Anglers fishing the March 7, 2020 Event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Alabama’s Weiss Lake is on the Coosa River in northeastern Alabama. The 30,200-acre lake is owned and operated by the Alabama Power Company. Fed by the Coosa River, Chattooga River, and Little River, it offers over 447 miles of shoreline and shallow flats, large coves, under-water drop offs and deep channels. It is well known for a good population of crappie including an occasional black nose.

The lake lends itself to various styles of fishing. So, whether you like to long line, push, or vertical jig you will catch fish on Weiss. In a fall make-up event on Weiss in October, 2019, Kris Mann and his dad, Terry, took the day using B’n’M poles to vertical jig structure on channel breaks. The winning colors for them were black/chartreuse Crappie Magnets and black/blue Trout Magnets.

How to Enter

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at https://www.crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.

Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA).

Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Outdoor Journal, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.





Registration and Seminar

Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, 801 Cedar Bluff Rd Building A, Centre, AL 35960.

Late Sign-in begins at 5:00 pm and runs to 7:00 pm. A National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing accompanies the seminar starting at 7:00 pm local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those not fishing the event are encouraged to attend this meeting and meet some of the region’s top crappie anglers.



The Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-in will be held at Graves Three Rivers Landing, Jct Al Hwy 9 & County Rd 63, Cedar Bluff, AL. The weigh-in begins at 3:00 pm and all anglers are required to be in line by 4:00pm. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in.



Sponsor and Host Lodging Site

The Cherokee Chamber of Commerce and the City of Centre, Alabama welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guests to the area and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions. For more information on the area visit the website at http://www.cherokee-chamber.org/ or call (256)927-8455.

Host lodging is provided by Bay Springs Country Inn, 130 Co Rd 112, Centre, AL, 256-927-3618. The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.

Crappie USA “Free Crappie Kids Rodeo”

A FREE Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament at the Graves Three Rivers Landing.

Sign up for the Kids Rodeo will be Saturday morning at 8:00 am with fishing from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. An adult must accompany all participating children. The event is free to all children 12 years of age and under. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Crappie USA $1,000.00 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded annually at the CUSA Classic.



Crappie USA and their anglers have contributed $372,000.00 to the “Crappie Kids” Scholarships since 1997. CUSA is very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in the tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeos.

The Classic Championship

The CUSA Classic Championship will be held October 22 – 24, 2020 at Green River Lake, Columbia, KY. The 2020 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.

National Sponsors

National Sponsors of Crappie USA are: Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s, Ranger Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Talon, Lake Master Maps, Gamma, B’n’M Poles, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Cumberland Crappie Double Seats, Brushpile Crappie, Charlie Brewer Slider, Crappie Now Magazine,., Jenko Fishing, Big Bite Baits, Lake Cumberland CVB, Crappie Magnet, EFX Graphics, Fin n’ Frames, Crown Trophy, JR Madd Breading, WavePro, Freaky Franks Tackle, EZ Drift, Allegro Marinades, and Aftco Clothing. For more information on the Classic and other CUSA events visit the website at