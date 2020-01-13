The Coosa High Academic Decathlon team was crowned champions in the Floyd County Schools Academic Decathlon competition held at the Floyd County Board of Education central office on Friday, January 10, 2020. Zayden Sullins of Coosa High was the highest-scoring individual participant this year with 2,788 total points. The theme for questions in this year’s competition was “In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness”.



As the first-place finisher, Coosa High will now represent Floyd County Schools in the state competition in February. Second place finisher, Armuchee High will now wait to see if their point total will qualify as a Wild Card entry. Wild Card entries are selected based on team point totals from local school system competitions across the state.



The Academic Decathlon features three divisions of competition: Honors, Scholastic, and Varsity. The academic contest features competitions in literature, math, economics, social science, science, music, and art.



SOCIAL SCIENCE

Highest Honors – Kara Middleton,12th, CHS and Rosalind Pack, 10th, MHS (tie)

Highest Scholastic – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS and Drake Miller, 11th, PHS (tie) (not pictured)

Highest Varsity – Camden Reynolds-Mosley, 12th, MHS

(Pictured left to right: Kara, Rosalind, Camden, Jadynn)

SCIENCE

Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS

Highest Scholastic – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS

Highest Varsity – Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS

MATHEMATICS

Highest Honors – Brianna Daughtry, 11th, CHS (not pictured) and Rosalind Pack, 10th MHS (tie)

Highest Scholastic – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS and Zain Waseem, 11th, AHS (tie)

Highest Varsity – Tyler West, 12th, MHS

ART

Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS

Highest Scholastic – Mallorie Duncan, 10th, MHS

Highest Varsity – Tyler West, 12th, MHS and Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS (tie)

ECONOMICS

Highest Honors – Emiliee Singleton, 12th, AHS

Highest Scholastic – Drake Miller, 11th, PHS (not pictured)

Highest Varsity – Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS and Spencer Hood, 11th, AHS (tie)

LITERATURE

Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS

Highest Scholastic – Alicia Leffler, 12th, AHS

Highest Varsity – Briana Carver, 12th, AHS

MUSIC

Highest Honors – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS

Highest Scholastic – Mallorie Duncan, 10th, MHS

Highest Varsity – Arianah Palmer, 11th, CHS and David Jeter, 12th, CHS (tie)

OVERALL

Overall Top Honors Student – Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS

Overall Top Scholastic Student – Jadynn Johnson, 11th, AHS

Overall Top Varsity Student – Samuel Grizzard, 10th, CHS

TOP OVERALL STUDENT

Zayden Sullins, 11th, CHS



TEAM

First Place Team – CHS

Second Place Team – AHS

Third Place Team – MHS

Fourth Place Team – PHS

