Coosa High School has named Joey Mathis as its head football coach.

Mathis comes to Coosa from Marion County, Tennessee where he has served as head coach for the past four seasons. He was also the team’s offensive coordinator for two years prior.

He helped lead the team to back to back 2A state championship games with an offense that averaged 40 plus points a game as OC. As a head coach he led the team to a runner up finish in his first season and a quarterfinal finish in his second. In total, Mathis is 26-23 as a head coach.

Mathis, 43, graduated from Calhoun High School in 1995.

After playing quarterback at Calhoun, Mathis later played at Cumberland University, where he also began his coaching career as a graduate assistant. He worked at Adairsville and Pepperell High Schools in Georgia as well as Shorter College before coming to Marion as an assistant. During his career he has worked as a defensive coordinator and special teams coach as well as offensive coordinator.

Times Free Press contributed to this story.