Sonia Clark, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.

Clark, emergency department nurse manager at AdventHealth Gordon, received the following nomination from a coworker: “Sonia is my manager, and she goes above and beyond to make myself and my fellow team members feel heard and appreciated. I am a new mom and needed an earlier shift that allows me to be home with my baby during the day. Sonia understood and assured me that she values me and my time and will help me explore better options for me and my family. At one point, the scheduler for the emergency department was having a difficult time understanding how to schedule shifts. Sonia took the time to sit down with the scheduler on a weekly basis to make sure everything was done correctly. I know my whole department is grateful to Sonia for this.

“Sonia also takes the extra step to connect with her coworkers to let them know she empathizes with them. This is so important in our profession. It is truly important to have managers that make their employees feel appreciated.”

If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call Call706-602-7800 x2258.

To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.