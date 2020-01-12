Paul Taylor Trammell, 40 of Centre, was arrested in Rome after police said he contacted a person he thought to be an underage girl and engaged in conversation of a graphic and sexual nature.

Reports added that he asked the child to send nude pictures after he sent nude photos of himself.

He then proceeded to ask the child to meet up for sexual activities before traveling to Rome to meet at a set location.

Trammell is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, using a computer to seduce a child to commit an illegal act and electronically furnishing obscene content to a child.