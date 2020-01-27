Anthony Daniel Gasdia, 27 of Cedartown, has been arrested following an investigation into child molestation.

Reports said that Gasida used the internet to set up a sexual relations encounter with someone he thought was a minor.

While being taken into custody he was found in possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Gasdia is charged with child molestation, criminal attempt to commit a felony, furnishing obscene material to a minor, enticing a child for indecent purposes, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drugs not in original container.